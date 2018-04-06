Nevada Union High School Holds Memorial Ceremony for Students Killed by Drunk Driver

GRASS VALLEY – A memorial ceremony was held after a suspected drunk driver crashed into two Nevada Union High School students as they drove on March 25th while on interstate-5 near Los Banos, killing both teens.

The rain didn’t stop dozens from coming out to honor the two on Friday whose lives were taken in a tragic crash over spring break. A memorial service on the football field of Nevada Union High School was a way for students and staff to pay their respects to senior Tyler Nielsen and sophomore Justin Gardner.

There’s been a huge outpouring of support since their deaths and what better way to remember them than under Friday night lights on the field the two football teammates played many games on.

“It’s never easy when you have such young lives that are lost so soon. They had such bright futures ahead of them,” said Louise Johnson, Superintendent of Nevada Joint Union High School District. “Of course everyone grieves for the parents, the grandparents and the teams,” said Johnson.

Monday was the first day back to school after spring break, counselors were on campus to help students cope with the loss.