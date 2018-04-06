Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In partnership with the California Trucking Association (CTA), the Safety Center's Youth Advisory Council will host the Safe Driving Starts Young event at the Safety Center in Sacramento on Saturday, April 7, 2018.

Safe Driving Starts Young is a free event for all teens who currently drive or plan to drive in the near future. As part of April's National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, CTA and the Safety Center are taking the opportunity to educate teenagers about the dangerous consequences associated with distracted driving.

This event will feature interactive safe-driving activities, food trucks, prizes and giveaways and information from community partners including California's Office of Traffic Safety Director Rhonda Craft and Sacramento County Supervisor Don Nottoli.

Entertainment and music will be provided by radio station '106.5 -The End' and Sound-Cloud Rappers featuring DJ Kamaal.

More info:

Safe Driving Starts Young Event

Saturday

12pm-4pm

Safety Center

3909 Bradshaw Road

SafetyCenter.org