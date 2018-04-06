Teen Buys Every Cupcake From Bakery after Getting Fat-Shamed

VALPARAISO, Ind. — An Indiana teen ultimately had the last laugh after being fat-shamed by a customer at a bakery, according to WXIN.

Vega Blossom said she went to Designer Desserts in Valparaiso on Saturday night because they were having a sale.

She waited patiently to purchase six cupcakes while the woman in front of her finalized her cake order. When she finally stepped up to the counter, she heard the customer behind her say to a friend, “Thank God, now let’s hope this fat ***** doesn’t buy all the cupcakes.”

And that’s exactly what Vega decided to do. She said she purchased every last cupcake out of spite.

“I SPENT $54 ON CUPCAKES JUST TO BE A *****. HAPPY EASTER,” Vega wrote on Facebook. Her post went viral and has been shared over 26,000 times.

Designer Desserts saw the Facebook post and responded with a post of their own that said the bakery is a “BULLY FREE ZONE” and they “WILL NOT TOLERATE these disgusting types of attitudes.”

“If you are the one who made these remarks, unlike my page and please buy your cupcakes elsewhere, and for anyone else who feels it necessary to be so uncouth, please take your business elsewhere, as we will ask you to leave if we hear things like this,” Designer Desserts wrote.

Vega says Designer Desserts also brought additional cupcakes to her work twice this past week.