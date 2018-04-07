Hostage Situation in Oroville Ends in Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting

OROVILLE — Authorities in Oroville are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a 33-year-old man dead.

Around 3:09 a.m. Saturday the Oroville Police Department responded to reports of shots being fired in a residence near 700 Pomona Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, the residents did not respond but officers didn’t see any signs of distress, so they left.

At 3:35 a.m., another call in from the same person but this time they heard the smoke alarm going off in the home. When officers arrived, the home was quiet.

Again, at 4:24 a.m., they received another call from the same person saying they heard additional gunshots coming from the home. When officers arrived, again, they left because they were unable to make contact with the residents.

Around 5:40 a.m.. a woman called Oroville police to report a text she received from her sister from inside the home in question.

The woman says her sister asked her to come pick up two young children from the home. She also said she had a gun being pointed at her.

When officers returned to the scene, they observed a bullet hole in a window that had not been there previously. Oroville PD then called the Butte County Sheriff’s Department for back up.

Around 7:54 a.m, a man came out of the home with a pistol in his hand. He then began shooting at the law enforcement crews in front of the home.

A Butte County sergeant fired one shot and struck the suspect who was identified as Larry Siordia.

Siordia died at the Oroville Hospital.

Authorities say none of the hostages were harmed.

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story.