Police Investigating Robbery of Wells Fargo Branch Near Greenback Lane

CITRUS HEIGHTS – Around 4:20 p.m. Saturday, Citrus Heights police officers responded to a report of a bank robbery.

The Wells Fargo branch located at 6047 Sunrise Boulevard was reportedly robbed by a Hispanic or white adult male. Police were informed that the suspect entered the branch near Greenback Lane and demanded money from one of the tellers.

The suspect exited the bank in an unknown direction.

He was reported to be wearing a grayish or blueish baseball cap, a multicolored flannel shirt and he had dark hair and a light beard.

Detectives are investigating.