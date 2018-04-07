Students Hold Town Hall to Discuss Gun Violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL DORADO HILLS – A town hall meeting in El Dorado Hills was held on Saturday by students of Oak Ridge High School that focused on the topic of gun violence.

Oak Ridge High School hosted congressional candidates and students led a panel discussion where they asked tough questions about gun violence and expressed what they wanted to feel safer in school.

“Our politicians need to know we care. Just because we're young doesn't mean we don't care,” said freshman Ashleyn Glancy.

Saturday’s event in El Dorado Hills is just one of many across the country planned by students and survivors of gun violence.

The shooting at Marjory Stoneman High School in Florida that killed 17 people prompted this nation-wide Town Hall Movement.

The Oak Ridge students were inspired after going to Washington, D.C. to attend the March for Our Lives event.

“It's not just the mass shootings, it's the senseless gun violence that goes on every day in major cities and we just decided we had to do something,” said junior Lauren Tilley.

Students spoke directly to candidates that are vying for representative Tom McClintock’s seat in congress.

The candidates' ideas on how to deal with gun violence were mixed.

“We need to have an armed guard at every school,” said Mitchell White, 4th Congressional District of California candidate. “We need to have metal detectors if the schools want that and give teachers the opportunity to carry a concealed weapon if they want to,” he said.

Roza Calderon, Candidate for the 4th Congressional District of California said, “I do believe we have to do a ban on assault weapons. We have to revisit that. We did see the numbers decrease after 2004 when that was implemented.”

Regardless of their stance, everyone there agreed change needs to occur so another devastating shooting does not happen again.

“We’re not giving up. We're going to keep pushing the issue until we see the change we want to see,” said Tilley.