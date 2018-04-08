Fisherman Finds Bag of Human Remains in Sacramento River

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department launched a homicide investigation Sunday after a bag of human remains were found in the Sacramento River.

Around 9:30 a.m., a fisherman reported finding the bag in the water along a section of the river near Isleton, according to Shaun Hampton with the sheriff’s department.

While there is little information thus far regarding the remains, Hampton reports they were in different stages of decomposition.

