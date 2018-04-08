One of Sacramento’s Last Video Stores is Closing Its Doors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Awesome Video, one of Sacramento's last movie rental shops, is closing its doors.

In 1992 Mai Thu moved to the United States from Vietnam. After working at Awesome Video she bought the movie rental business and used the dialogue in the films to help her acclimate to American culture.

Now, 24 years later, the end is here. Sunday is Awesome Video's final day.

"Really sad, it didn't hit me until today," Thu said.

Thu said she's been losing money for the past couple of years. But for the woman and business owner who once worked every single day for five years straight, there is no place she'd rather be.

"I'm going to miss all the customers," Thu said. "I'm gonna miss all the daily activity here, miss all the movies."

Thu said her happiest moments are when customers find a movie at Awesome Video that they couldn't find on a streaming service. "'I went and searched it and I couldn't find this movie online. It's rare.'"

Thu told FOX40 Awesome Video has 10,000 titles and she's seen about 80 percent of them.

In her new venture, which will include traveling, Thu wants to cleanse herself of her collection by having an inventory sale. She hopes those who end up buying her movies appreciate each one like she has for decades.

"I wish somebody, you know, would have this collection and show it to friends. You know, like party every week, like show a movie," she said.

If you're looking to pick up a few DVDs you now know where you can find them. The inventory sale starts next Sunday and the store will stay open from noon until 6 p.m. every day until around Labor Day or until all the DVDs have been sold. Awesome Video is located at 4524 Freeport Blvd. in Sacramento.