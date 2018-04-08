Person Vs. Vehicle Crash on East Bound I-80 Near Antelope Road

CITRUS HEIGHTS — California Highway Patrol has responded to a person versus vehicle accident on Interstate-80 near Antelope Road in Citrus Heights.

A tow truck driver was struck by another vehicle while loading a car onto his truck. He is being transported to Sutter hospital in Roseville with major injuries, according to CHP North Sacramento.

The right lane of East bound I-80 is closed near the Antelope Road exit. No estimated time for re-opening as of yet.

