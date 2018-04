Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Dozens came out to the State Capitol on Saturday to say to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), “don’t punish pain,” in response to the CDC’s new guidelines for opioid prescriptions.

Many at the rally who were impacted by the CDC’s new rules say their medical providers are no longer offering opioids to treat their pain.

They say they are not a part of the opioid abuse epidemic and that the CDC ignored them when setting up the new rules.

Quite a few people in need of opioid prescriptions are veterans, according to the group at the rally. They say that veterans have been denied medication by the new guidelines.