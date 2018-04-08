Stockton Church Beginning to Rebuild After Fire Destroys Building

STOCKTON — A church is in the process of rebuilding after a five-alarm fire devastated the structure in Stockton.

Exactly one month after the fire, members of the New Beginnings Deliverance Center gathered Sunday at Aspire Apex Academy for an all-you-can-eat soul food buffet to raise money to rebuild the church. Nearly 200 people were there when FOX40 arrived.

Though members have been searching for a new church home, the church is still holding services in in different locations.

However, the center’s weekly food and clothing giveaways for the homeless and weekly bible study, have halted.

“We love our neighborhood, we love what we do and what we do is serve,” said Kimberly Hamlett. “We just want to get back to it,” she said.

The church’s mission continues without a place to call home, a mission that calls for members to serve, regardless of their circumstances.

"You can't let anything like this win and you can't let anything defeat you," said Hamlett. "You have to come out swinging and you got to come out fighting and you got to come out knowing you are going to do more and greater. And greater is coming," she said.

The church has set up a GoFundMe page to help with rebuilding as well.

"With people coming and saying ‘here’s a donation’, it’s a wonderful thing . We figure now we have a chance, we have a future. The future is going to be brighter than what we had yesterday," said Lewis Stallworth III.