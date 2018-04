STOCKTON — An 18-year-old died from gunshot wounds Sunday after Stockton Police found him in a Food 4 Less parking lot.

The man was in a car in the parking lot on South Manthey Road when police arrived at 5:17 p.m.

He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his wounds.

Police have not discovered a motive or a suspect in the deadly shooting.

