Texas Roadhouse in Fairfield Catches Fire Causing $20K in Damage

FAIRFIELD — Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night, a Texas Roadhouse restaurant caught fire at 3333 North Texas Street in Fairfield.

The Fairfield Fire Department was dispatched to the location to find a small electrical fire in the area of the neon sign that illuminates the Texas Roadhouse frame.

The fire was quickly extinguished but not before it burned through the roof, the exterior siding and the facade causing approximately $20,000 in damage to the building.

Fairfield Police helped with evacuations.