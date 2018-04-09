48th Capitol-To-Capitol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lutheran Social Services of Northern California's mission is to promote stability and honor the dignity of those we serve by providing supportive housing services that lead to self-sufficiency. Lutheran Social Services envisions that our communities have hope, stability, and a path to self-sufficiency.

The Housing with Dignity program provides housing to chronically homeless people who are discharged from the hospital. The program provides up to six months of stabilization and supported housing, with goals of reducing hospitalizations, finding permanent supported housing for these individuals, and providing the foundation necessary to allow clients to remain in housing and achieve long-term stability.



