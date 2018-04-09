Aftershock 2018 Lineup Announced

SACRAMENTO — The Monster Energy Music Aftershock festival returns to Sacramento in October, and the lineup has just been released.
The festival happens at Discovery Park October 13 and 14, and features headliners System of a Down, Deftones, Alice in Chains and Icubus. See the complete lineup below:
- System of a Down
- Deftones
- Alice in Chains
- Incubus
- Godsmack
- Shinedown
- 311
- Slash
- At The Drive-In
- Seether
- Jonathan Davis
- Bullet For My Valentine
- Underoath
- Black Veil Brides
- Hellyeah
- Asking Alexandria
- Sevendust
- Everlast
- Gwar
- Emmure
- Stick To Your Guns
- Dance Gavin Dance
- Monster Magnet
- Red Sun Rising
- Bad Wolves
- The Fever 333
- Dorothy
- Wage War
- Plague Vendor
- Hyro The Hero
- Amigo the Devil
- All Them Witches
- Slothrust
- The Dose
- Viza
- The Jacks
More acts are expected to be announced soon. Tickets go on sale April 13.