Aftershock 2018 Lineup Announced

SACRAMENTO — The Monster Energy Music Aftershock festival returns to Sacramento in October, and the lineup has just been released.

The festival happens at Discovery Park October 13 and 14, and features headliners System of a Down, Deftones, Alice in Chains and Icubus. See the complete lineup below:

System of a Down

Deftones

Alice in Chains

Incubus

Godsmack

Shinedown

311

Slash

At The Drive-In

Seether

Jonathan Davis

Bullet For My Valentine

Underoath

Black Veil Brides

Hellyeah

Asking Alexandria

Sevendust

Everlast

Gwar

Emmure

Stick To Your Guns

Dance Gavin Dance

Monster Magnet

Red Sun Rising

Bad Wolves

The Fever 333

Dorothy

Wage War

Plague Vendor

Hyro The Hero

Amigo the Devil

All Them Witches

Slothrust

The Dose

Viza

The Jacks

More acts are expected to be announced soon. Tickets go on sale April 13.