Demonstrators Protest DA Schubert at Crime Victims Rally

SACRAMENTO -- Images of hundreds of crime victims were displayed at the Capitol Monday as family members came to pay tribute to their memories.

"It breaks your heart but at the same time it brings back that courage and that passion to come back to the Capitol every day to advocate so that we have safer streets in California," said Nina Salarno-Besselman, the president of Crime Victims United.

But off to the side, a small group of activists were also advocating for justice for Stephon Clark, the unarmed black man killed by police responding to a break-in. Family members at the rally and the CHP tried to head them off without much success.

"We're going to uplift his name as a crime victim," said activist Conrad Crump.

A key motive was to confront Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert, who was getting a DA of the Year Award along with two other county DA's.

"And she's getting an award after doing nothing to prosecute officers who kill people," said activist Jane Mantey.

Schubert's comments were met with a Black Lives Matter chant.

Erica Stroh is still grieving for her brother, Jose Gonzales, who was killed last year in Stockton. She said she sympathizes with Clark's family and supporters but not with the tactics used Monday.

"People who are standing there, who lost their lives, they just disrespect them," Stroh told FOX40. "Not right, whatever they're fighting for it is not right."

Gov. Jerry Brown tried to offer words of conciliation over the shouts.

"Life is not just vengence, it's also redemption and foregiveness. Protect victims, protect people and bring about the peace of the lord," Brown said.

The chants subsided and tensions seemed to ease during the event's closing prayer. CHP officers showed plenty of restraint during the demonstration and no arrests were made.