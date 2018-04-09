Father Punches Man who Grabbed His Child at Auburn Park

AUBURN — A man was hospitalized and arrested Saturday after he grabbed a 3-year-old at an Auburn park and was punched in the face by the girl’s father.

Witnesses who were at North Auburn Regional Park around 7 p.m. told deputies Yonel Hernandez-Velasco, 26, was acting strangely.

A group of boys said Hernandez-Velasco tried twice to buy their basketball. According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, when they rejected him he showed them a pair of handcuffs and threatened to drag one of them into a nearby pond.

After the boys told him to leave, Hernandez-Velasco walked up to a 3-year-old, grabbing her hand and began skipping around the park with her. Her mother’s boyfriend confronted the 26-year-old and the girl’s father ran over from a nearby apartment.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hernandez-Velasco charged at the father while holding the handcuffs in his hand. The father retaliated by punching him in the face then punched him a second time when he tried to attack again.

Hernandez-Velasco was hospitalized then booked into the Auburn Jail upon his release. He has been charged on suspicion of kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and attempted kidnapping and his bail is set at $1.2 million.