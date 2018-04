Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Festival of the Arts is a six-day celebration of arts and humanities. This year's festival runs April 10-15 and encompasses about 30 music performances, stage plays, presentations, film screenings, discussions, dance concerts, and art exhibits. Many charge no admission.

More info:

Festival of the Arts

April 10-15

Sacramento State

(916) 278-6502

CSUS.Edu/Festival