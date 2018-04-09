Kings Plan to Move G League Franchise to Stockton

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Kings announced Monday the organization plans to relocate its NBA G League franchise from Reno to Stockton.

The move would need to be approved by the NBA and the team, the Bighorns, would be renamed. The Bighorns have been in Reno since 2008.

In a news release from the Kings, Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs said working with the Kings organization was an honor.

“The Kings have been known for their tremendous impact in the community and we’re excited to have their support as we continue to reinvent Stockton,” Tubbs said in the release.

A Kings Community Day is set for May 24 in Stockton.