LODI — Police in Lodi say officers arrested a man early Monday morning after a robbery at knifepoint.

Investigators say happened around 3 a.m. near Lockeford Street and Cherokee Lane.

After searching the area, officers arrested 25-year-old David Vandenberg. Police say Vandenberg matched the description of the suspect and was carrying one fixed-blade knife and one spring-loaded knife.

Vandenberg was booked into jail on charges of robbery and having a spring-loaded knife.