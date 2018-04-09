Mothers Rally Against Gun Violence at State Capitol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Dozens of Californians took to the south steps of the State Capitol on Monday morning to demand stricter gun laws.

A majority of the demonstrators were mothers.

"If you want something done, you're going to ask a mom. We are powerful. We are strong. We are confident and we're going to get stuff done. And you don't want to mess with the wrong mom," Barbara King-Wilson, who is part of the group Moms Demand Action, told FOX40.

Many of the mothers at Monday's rally were victims of gun violence.

"I received five gunshot wounds in front of my 4-month old and my one-and-a-half-year-old," Lashea Cretian said.

Cretian nearly died 20 years ago when she was shot by her ex-boyfriend.

She and dozens of others rallied to support Assembly Bill 2103, which would require more training for anyone trying to get a concealed carry permit.

"Requires anyone who wants a concealed carry permit in California to have live fire training," King-Wilson said.

Supporters say the bill is a step toward a safer California.

"I am done with thoughts and prayers. Now is the time for action and legislation," Assemblyman Todd Gloria, D-San Diego, told the crowd.

AB 2103 has already passed several Assembly committees.

"This is something that is needed but it should have been taken care of way before today," Cretian said.