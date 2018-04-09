Police Chiefs Say Lethal Force Bill Could Impede ‘Proactive Policing’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFIELD -- In the wake of the Stephon Clark shooting in Sacramento police unions and lobbyists are speaking out against proposed legislation that would raise the standard of when an officer can decide to use lethal force.

A force options simulator exercise performed in Fairfield on Monday was what police officers across the state use every day to train for what many say they never want to have to do -- shoot to kill. Still, it's a split second decision police departments say officers have to make in order to do their jobs.

But a proposed use of force bill currently being worked on in the Assembly could change that.

"This legislation as proposed puts communities at risk," said David Swing, president of the Police Chiefs Association.

Standing with chiefs from across Northern California, Chief Swing spoke out against the bill that would raise the standard for legal review after an officer uses deadly force.

Under the new law officers could face criminal prosecution if de-escalation tactics are not used first. Currently, officer-involved shootings are considered legal if an officer fears for his or her safety.

"We find ourselves dumbfounded that legislation of this magnitude was introduced without consulting law enforcement stakeholders," Swing said.

The bill was introduced last week by Sacramento Democratic Assemblyman Kevin McCarty along with Assemblywoman Shirley Weber from San Diego. Swing says so far neither has responded to his lobby's request.

"We continue to be open to dialogue on legislation and will again reach out to the authors' offices to initiate a conversation," Swing said.

As written, Swing says the proposed bill will hold officers to an unreasonable standard.

"And narrowing the justifiable homicide defense will lead to officers pulling back on proactive policing, resulting in increased crime throughout our state," Swing said.