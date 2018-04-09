Police Search Elk Grove Creek Trail for Man, Child

ELK GROVE — Police say they are searching for a man and a child who were last seen running south on the Elk Grove Creek Trail.

The Elk Grove Police Department could only say they are searching for the two “for the welfare of the child.” Their relationship is unknown, according to the police department.

Update- We have not located the male adult or the child. At this point the relationship between the two is unknown. Officers are still in the area canvassing the neighborhood. — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) April 10, 2018

An air unit is assisting in the search in the area of Red Fox Way and St. Simons Court.

The Hispanic man is in his 20s. He stands at 5 feet 5 to 5 feet 6 inches tall and was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and a red or orange baseball cap.

The child is Caucasian. He was wearing a yellow T-shirt when they two were seen in the area of Elk Grove and Big Horn boulevards.