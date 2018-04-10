BLM Displays Names, Faces of Black Men Killed by Police Above Broadway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Protesters' anger over Stephon Clark's death has been palpable but on Broadway there's a different kind of demonstration.

"We wanted it up in a high traffic area in Sacramento," said Black Lives Matter Sacramento founder Tanya Faison.

The billboard, which went up several weeks ago, stands above Dimple Records, near the iconic Tower Theater.

On it are seven faces and seven first names: Lorenzo, Dazion, Adriene, Ryan, Joseph, Desmond and Mikel. They are black men who were killed by local law enforcement.

Now there's another name that hasn't been added -- Stephon.

"It's just letting you see the faces of the people who've been killed by law enforcement and hopefully people will take the time to look into the stories behind those people," Faison said.

The billboard is sponsored by BLM Sacramento and funded by the California Endowment. It mirrors a mural that was painted by an unknown street artist on the Guild Theater in Oak Park.

"We saw it and we celebrated it and the very next day it was taken down," Faison said.

Last November, there were protests after the owners of the building, St. Hope Development, scrubbed it, saying it was painted illegally.

Months later, after Clark was shot and killed by police the mural that's been up for weeks has extra meaning for those upset about Clark's death.

"Link it to what's happening now," Faison said. "The people are upset. We've been taking the streets, we've been taking the freeways, we've been taking the Golden 1 Center because all of this has been built up all this time until now."