Combating Allergy Season

Mae is outside with allergist Dr. Marc Ikeda from Kaiser Permanente learning about the different way you can fight back against allergy season.

Allergy Symptoms

Sneezing

Runny nose

Itchy eyes and throat

Watery eyes

Nasal congestion

Coughing

Keys to Controlling Your Allergy Symptoms

Avoidance

Keep the outdoors outside

Shower after you've spent a lot of time outside and before bed

Wash or wipe down your pets as they carry pollens inside

Change filters in house

Medications

There are lots of good medications available over the counter --

Antihistamines can help allergy sufferers with the itchy, watery eyes and runny nose.

Nasal steroid sprays can help with congestion, but they can take several days to begin having an effect.

*Immunotherapy: powerful long-term relief as directed by allergist.