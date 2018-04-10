Combating Allergy Season

Mae is outside with allergist Dr. Marc Ikeda from Kaiser Permanente learning about the different way you can fight back against allergy season.
Allergy Symptoms
Sneezing
Runny nose
Itchy eyes and throat
Watery eyes
Nasal congestion
Coughing
Keys to Controlling Your Allergy Symptoms
Avoidance
Keep the outdoors outside
Shower after you've spent a lot of time outside and before bed
Wash or wipe down your pets as they carry pollens inside
Change filters in house
Medications
There are lots of good medications available over the counter --
Antihistamines can help allergy sufferers with the itchy, watery eyes and runny nose.
Nasal steroid sprays can help with congestion, but they can take several days to begin having an effect.
*Immunotherapy: powerful long-term relief as directed by allergist.