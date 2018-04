Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn addressed questions Tuesday about police policy in the wake of the shooting death of unarmed father of two, Stephon Clark, Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert spoke on the continual protests outside of her office.

Demonstrators have been demanding DA Schubert take swift action against the officers involved in Clark's death.

"We're not going to be pressured into making a decision, we're going to do it right," Schubert told FOX40.