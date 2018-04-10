DA Schubert Rejects Civil Rights Groups’ Invitation to Debate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Standing outside District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert's Office in downtown Sacramento, members of the American Civil Liberties Union and National Lawyers Guild of Sacramento asked her once again to participate in their debate.

So far only her opponent, Noah Phillips, has committed.

According to the ACLU, they sent their first invitation to Schubert on March 16, two days before 22-year-old Stephon Clark was shot and killed by Sacramento Police. They said she declined because of the date.

Several days later, they say they sent her another invite and left the date of the debate up to her and have not heard back.

In the days that followed protesters began targeting her office, demanding she prosecute the officers who killed Clark.

Schubert's campaign manager told FOX40, "She will continue to consider debate requests from credible and unbiased organizations, but will not accept requests from groups, including the ACLU, that have already demonstrated extreme bias in this race or on criminal justice matters."

Four years ago, when Schubert ran for DA the first time, she did participate in a debate hosted by the ACLU.

"It was hosted by the same parties and so we figured it would be another go around for her to kind of reclaim her status as the DA," said Elizabeth Kim, president of NLG Sacramento.

For her part, Schubert's campaign says she already participated in a debate this election cycle.