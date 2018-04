Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lifeline Thrift is a non-profit organization whose goal is to one day provide free detox, rehabilitation and transitional living to the community of San Joaquin! This will be accomplished by receiving donations of clothes/furniture etc. And providing unbeatable thrift prices. Together we can be a lifeline.

More info:

Lifeline Thrift

545 W. Lockeford Street, Lodi

(209) 333-1908

Facebook: ThriftLifeline

Ebay: LifelifeThrift