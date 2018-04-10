Raley Field Offering Affordable Food Options at River Cats Games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST SACRAMENTO -- Rain clouds cleared away just in time for the Sacramento River Cats home opener Tuesday night.

With a solid mix of new and returning talent this season, the River Cats are in a position to be competitive in 2018.

River Cats management is making the Raley Field experience more affordable for fans by lowering some food prices.

"All the meals at the stadium are under $12, which is really exciting," said River Cats Communication Manager Daniel Emmons.

Raley Field will also be offering family four-packs on Saturdays this season.

"Starting at 76 bucks, they can come out and get four tickets to the game, four hot dogs, four sodas, four chips, four River Cats hats, and they get to watch fireworks on the field," explained Emmons.

On Tuesdays, fans can buy hot dogs and ice cream for one dollar. On Thursdays, $2 beers will be available.

Raley Field has also added a new beer vending area in 2018 called Knee Deep Alley, which features a brand new brew -- the Sac Fly-PA.

The River Cats are also doing something special for dog owners this year by allowing them to bring dogs to Wednesday games in the outfield grass.