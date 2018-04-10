Semitrailer Full of Beer Kegs Overturns, Falling Off Pennsylvania Highway Exit Ramp

BENSALEM, Pa. – A tractor-trailer carrying empty beer kegs fell off an exit ramp in Bucks County, Pennsylvania Tuesday.

The truck and its payload spilled onto the roadway below.

According to authorities – the 18-wheeler lost control on an I-95 overpass and plunged onto the northbound lanes.

A driver in one car then slammed into the wreckage.

Officials say it is amazing no one was seriously hurt.

State police were forced to shut down I-95 north for about an hour and a half as they cleaned up the accident and removed the kegs.