Two Ice Cream Vendors Attacked, Robbed in Stockton

STOCKTON — Two ice cream vendors were attacked and robbed over the span of two days in Stockton.

At the time of their reports, Stockton Police said all of the suspects involved in the robbery and attempted robbery were still at large.

Around 3:30 p.m. Monday, a man was riding his ice cream cart around Lafayette Street near Burkett Avenue when a red Nissan or Toyota pulled up and two men got out. The men punched and kicked the vendor until he fell to the ground.

The suspects went through the man’s pockets and stole his money, wallet and cell phone.

The two suspects were Hispanic men in their mid-20s. One man was 5 feet 10 inches tall and thin. He had black hair, was unshaven and wore a black T-shirt at the time of the robbery. The other man was 5 feet 5 inches tall, had brown hair and was clean-shaven. He was wearing a gray jacket.

On Tuesday around 3:10 p.m., four black teenagers got out of a red, four-door Chevy and attacked an 82-year-old man selling ice cream from a bicycle cart. He was pushed to the ground and the teens went through his pockets but ran off with nothing when a passerby yelled at them.

Police report the Chevy had a partial license plate HZ581.

The conditions of the two victims have not been reported.