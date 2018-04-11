Electric Bike-Sharing Program Coming to Sacramento Region — Officials Hope Without the Mess

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- In about a month hundreds of electric bikes will be coming to a few cities in the Sacramento area.

The bikes will come from Jump Bikes, which was recently purchased by Uber.

When the program begins, 900 Jump Bikes will be placed in various spots around Sacramento, West Sacramento, and Davis. To ride one yourself, you'll need to download the Jump Bikes app and pay a fee.

The idea is to help people get around easier, but officials are working to make sure the region doesn't run into the same issues that other cities have experienced. The key, according to the City of Sacramento, is making sure the parked bikes aren't seen anywhere except for bike racks and charging stations.

Some other rideshare bike companies use GPS to locate the bicycles, not docking stations.

In places like San Diego and Dallas, that has meant people leaving them anywhere and everywhere -- and not always in the best condition.

The local deal with Jump Bikes hinged on making the bikes able dock at a charging station.

However, the deal with our local cities and Jump Bikes is not exclusive so in the future GPS-based ridesharing bikes could still come.

With that in mind, the City of Sacramento recently passed an ordinance making it illegal for a potential company to allow riders to leave the bikes in non designated areas.

"It's going to be bike share regulations, basically setting up the rules and one of the things that we have in there is that any vendor that comes in, one, must provide bike parking and two, their bikes must be parked at a bike rack so that we don't have sidewalks that are blocked or curbs that are blocked we want to make sure that our pedestrians get around safely," program specialist Jennifer Donlon Wyant said.

Jump Bikes says their bikes can travel 30 to 40 miles on a full charge.