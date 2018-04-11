Fairfield Man Shot by Impatient Robbery Suspect

FAIRFIELD — Fairfield police are searching for a suspect who shot a man during a robbery early Wednesday morning.

Around 5:50 a.m., a man in his 30s was walking to his car in the area of Jefferson and Oregon streets when he was approached by a hooded suspect.

The suspect demanded the man hand over his cell phone and wallet. At the time, the man did not notice the suspect had a gun.

After yelling at the man to hurry up, the suspect waved his gun in the air. It fired and the victim was hit in the shoulder.

The suspect ran away from the scene. He was only described by the victim as a black man wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

Police report the man was able to run to a nearby home and call 911. His wound was non-life threatening.