‘Finding Neverland’ at Community Center Theater

Martina is in the studio with actress Lael Van Keuren getting all of the details on "Finding Neverland." The play is set to show at the Sacramento Community Center Theater, located at 1301 L Street in Sacramento. The evening performances are Tuesday, April 10 through Saturday, April 14 at 8:00 p.m. Matinees are Thursday, April 12, Saturday, April 14, and Sunday, April 15, at 2:00 p.m.