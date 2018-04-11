Friend: Hart Sent 3 A.M. Text Before California Cliff Crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Emergency call records from Washington state show one of the mothers who died when an SUV plunged off a California cliff sent a text after child protective services visited, saying she was so sick she might have to go to a hospital.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Wednesday that the friend, Cheryl Hart of Vancouver, Washington, said she received the alarming message from the mother of Devonte Hart and his five siblings at 3 a.m. March 24.

She told a dispatcher she was unsuccessful in reaching Sarah Hart after that.

Cheryl Hart, who shares the same last name but said she’s not related to the family, told a Clark County emergency dispatcher two days later that she had not heard back from her friend.

Hours after she made the call, the family’s SUV was discovered at the bottom of a scenic cliff.