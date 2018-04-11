Girl Says Man Blindfolded Her, Tried to Kidnap Her in Roseville Parking Lot

ROSEVILLE — Police are searching for a man who may have attempted to kidnap a girl in a busy Roseville parking lot.

Around 7 p.m., a 911 call reported an attempted kidnapping in a parking lot between Costco and Sprouts on Stanford Ranch Road, according to Roseville Officer Carlos Cortes.

An 11-year-old says she was sitting in her car as her parents were shopping when a man had her get out. She says he blindfolded her then led her to a white panel van.

The girl broke free and says she caught a glimpse of the man before getting to safety. She described him as being white and in his 20s or 30s. He had black hair and blue eyes, as well as short, dark facial hair. He was wearing a red T-shirt and blue jeans at the time.

Investigators checked the area but were unable to locate the man, according to Cortes. Surveillance systems did not locate any evidence that could point them in the direction of the suspect or his van. There were no available witnesses upon the initial investigation.

Cortes tells FOX40 that parents need to be cautious and doesn’t recommend leaving young children alone.

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident has been asked to call the Roseville Police Department.