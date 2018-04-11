Meet Vacaville’s Own Rosie’s Riveters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VACAVILLE -- In the early 1940s, three women came together in Richmond to help build big ships. They became known as Rosie's Riveters.

They are 92-year-old Marian Sousa, 94-year-old Kay Morrison and 91-year-old Marian Wynn.

"We produced 747 ships in less than four years," Sousa said. "It was nearly a ship a day that went into the water."

Sousa was a draftsman.

"I actually worked on the ship's blueprints. Erased areas and put in my own drawings. Under instructions, of course," she told FOX40.

It was quite an accomplishment, considering her age. She was only 17 at the time, and she and her mother lied about her age.

Kaiser's four shipyards in Richmond provided jobs to more than 90,000 people.

"And 30,000 were us women," Morrison said.

They were essential but didn't realize at the time that they were helping pave the way of the future for women everywhere.

"We're proud that we helped win the war," Morrison said.