Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PizzaRev in Citrus Heights will celebrate its grand opening on April 14th with an all-day 'Pizzas for a Purpose' fundraiser for A Community for Peace. Guests can 'pay what they want' for one personal craft your own pizza and 100% of all funds raised will benefit the non-profit.

More info:

'Pizzas for a Purpose' fundraiser at PizzaRev for 'A Community for Peace'

All day Thursday

5450 Sunrise Boulevard in Citrus Heights

(916) 844-7644

PizzaRev.com

Facebook: PizzaRevCitrusHeights