Spring Storm Delivers a Winter-like Blast to the Sierra

Snow started falling steadily at around 7 p.m. and chain controls went into effect shortly thereafter.
Around 10 p.m., the CHP and Caltrans held westbound traffic at Truckee, and eastbound traffic at Cisco for a while, due to spinouts and trucks that got stuck in the snow.
The National Weather Service was predicting about a foot of snow over the Sierra passes overnight Wednesday into early Thursday.
Snow showers will taper off Thursday morning, giving skiers and snowboarders a great powder day on the slopes.