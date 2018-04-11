Spring Storm Delivers a Winter-like Blast to the Sierra

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SODA SPRINGS -- Drivers encountered blizzard-like conditions on Interstate 80 over Donner Summit Wednesday night.

Snow started falling steadily at around 7 p.m. and chain controls went into effect shortly thereafter.

Around 10 p.m., the CHP and Caltrans held westbound traffic at Truckee, and eastbound traffic at Cisco for a while, due to spinouts and trucks that got stuck in the snow.

The National Weather Service was predicting about a foot of snow over the Sierra passes overnight Wednesday into early Thursday.

Snow showers will taper off Thursday morning, giving skiers and snowboarders a great powder day on the slopes.

Now holding traffic on I-80, EB at Alta and WB at Truckee, due to multiple spinouts. — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) April 12, 2018