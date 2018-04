SACRAMENTO — Police are searching for an 11-year-old girl who went missing Thursday afternoon.

Telica Alexander was last seen near 1st Avenue and Alhambra Boulevard in North Oak Park around 3:45 p.m.

The 11-year-old is 4 feet 9 inches tall and 119 pounds. She was wearing a blue T-shirt and tan pants.

The details surrounding her disappearance have not been reported by the police department.