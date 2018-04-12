Adopt a Pet: Galaxy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Name: Galaxy

Breed: Staffordshire Bull Terrier Mix

Color: Tan and White

Age: 2 years old

Sex: Female

Galaxy is not only beautiful, she is one of the sweetest dogs you will meet. She is a petite thing at 31 lbs. Kind of a pocket pitty! She came to the Sacramento SPCA as a stray from the County of Sacramento Animal Shelter.

She enjoys being around other dogs. She may even be okay with a cat friend, depending on the cat. She does know sit and is super smart and capable of learning much more. She would make a wonderful family dog as well.

Sweet, calm and friendly, what else do you need in your new best friend?