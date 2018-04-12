After 20 Years, Merryhill Elementary in Natomas will Close Its Doors

SACRAMENTO — The Merryhill Private Elementary School in Natomas is set to close its doors due to increasingly low enrollment after over 20 years of providing education in the area.

The principal, Debbie Spalding, announced the closure on Wednesday in a letter to parents.

May 30 will be their last day of operation.

The Merryhill schools in Elk Grove and Roseville will be accepting students in all grades. Parents will be given 10 percent off tuition to offset the cost of transportation.

The Midtown location will also accept incoming students but they have limited availability. Parents who wish to transfer their children to the Midtown location can have a spot held through April 23.