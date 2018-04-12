Bay Area Prices: Burnt Husk of San Jose Home Selling for $800k

SAN JOSE — Would you pay nearly $800,000 for a still standing, but severely burned home?

The burnt husk of a house in San Jose’s Willow Glen neighborhood is listed for $799,000. Realtor Holly Barr calls the property a “great opportunity to build your dream home.”

In a Facebook post, Barr notes a home a few doors down from this fixer-upper sold for $1.6 million. The median home value in Willow Glen is around $1.3 million, according to Zillow.

“They did leave it standing so you can remodel it versus tearing it down so you save a lot of money when you can leave a wall up and do a remodel versus a complete teardown,” Barr told Bay Area FOX affiliate KTVU.

Since posting the photos to Facebook on Monday, the post has been shared nearly a thousand times.