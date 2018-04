Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Commission on Cancer of the American College of Surgeons has granted three-year accreditation with commendation to the cancer programs at the Kaiser Permanente Modesto, Manteca, South Sacramento, Sacramento, Roseville and Vacaville medical centers.

