Happy National Grilled Cheese Day! Chef Keith Breedlove joined us in the kitchen to help us celebrate with some delicious grilled cheese recipes! In honor of National Grilled Cheese Day, Sara Lee Artesano bread conducted a national survey to find out which comfort foods Americans crave the most and Keith infused his recipes with ooey-gooey goodness and the comfiest ingredients! Did you know that we eat more than 2 billion grilled cheeses a year?

