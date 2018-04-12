Crews Respond to Early Morning House Fire in Modesto

MODESTO — Crews are investigating the cause of a house fire that broke out early Thursday morning in Modesto.

Firefighters investigating a report of smoke responded to a home along Park Place, near Prescott Junior High School, shortly before 3 a.m.

The fire department says the home was boarded up, and firefighters had to pry off the boards to get inside.

Four more fire engines and one ladder truck also responded to the fire, which was contained in about 20 minutes, firefighters said.

No injuries were reported.