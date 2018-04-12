How to Ski for Cheap This Weekend

This weekend is probably one of your last chances to hit the slopes this season! And after the Sierra got a good dusting this week, it should be a great time.
Here’s how you can enjoy your weekend ski trip on the cheap:
- Boreal is offering a discount of up to 41 percent on tickets if you buy online and in advance. Boreal is open until April 22.
- Diamond Peak has $5 discounts on tickets. Tickets must be purchased at least one day in advance. This is Diamond Peak’s final weekend of the season.
- Heavenly Ski Resort says to buy tickets before April 16 for the lowest price. They are open until April 22.
- For Sugar Bowl’s final weekend, lift tickets are available for 37 percent off.
We’ll discuss more ways to save tomorrow morning at 6 a.m. on FOX40 News.
