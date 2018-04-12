How to Ski for Cheap This Weekend

This weekend is probably one of your last chances to hit the slopes this season! And after the Sierra got a good dusting this week, it should be a great time.

Here’s how you can enjoy your weekend ski trip on the cheap:

Boreal is offering a discount of up to 41 percent on tickets if you buy online and in advance. Boreal is open until April 22.

Diamond Peak has $5 discounts on tickets. Tickets must be purchased at least one day in advance. This is Diamond Peak’s final weekend of the season.

Heavenly Ski Resort says to buy tickets before April 16 for the lowest price. They are open until April 22.

For Sugar Bowl’s final weekend, lift tickets are available for 37 percent off.

