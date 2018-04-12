‘Jane Doe’ Killed in Ohio Identified 36 Years Later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio — Investigators in Ohio identified a 'Jane Doe' nearly four decades after her death on Wednesday.

The woman is now known to be Marcia L. King of North Little Rock, Arkansas. King was 21 when she was killed in 1981, according to a news release from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

The use of new technology and advanced investigation techniques helped to identify the body as King’s, according to the release.

Jane Doe was found April 24, 1981, mere hours after being killed by strangulation and blunt force trauma. Jane Doe was also known as “Buckskin Doe” because of the coat she was wearing when found.

Police said King also has ties to Kentucky, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children assisted the sheriff’s office during the investigation.