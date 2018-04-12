Kings Promote Positivity Amid Lost Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Another Sacramento Kings season came to a close Wednesday night.

For a team that lost twice as many games as it won this season and missed the playoffs for the 12th year in a row, the excitement and enthusiasm within the organization may seem somewhat surprising.

"It was a season with a lot of excitement and showing us where we can be in the future creating that winning culture," said General Manager Vlade Divac.

The Kings brass has been preaching that becoming a good team in the NBA is a process and that it starts with a good group of young, talented players, which Sacramento has. Over the final 20 games of the season, that youth movement went 9 and 11 and gave management plenty to be proud of.

"That shows that we have something special here and definitely a lot of confidence moving forward that we're going to be good next year," Divac said.

"We're fortunate to have won a lot of close games," said head coach Dave Joerger. "I think we were 5-0 in one-point games. So as Vlade mentioned, it's just a really good experience to be in those things."

The Kings were also 3 and 0 in overtime games this past season. While it may not all add up to Sacramento being a playoff team next season it is marked improvement for a franchise not yet set on wins and losses.

"I look at next year as another year of development," Joerger said. "To your question of whether it goes up or down, to me it’s just about getting our guys better."

"You expect whatever you do to be better the next day, the next month. So our goal is, yes, to be better and move forward," Divac said.

The Kings will have a top-10 draft pick this coming summer.